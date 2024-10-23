OpenAI adds former government economist and compliance expert

OpenAI has hired two key executives: Ronnie Chatterji as chief economist and Scott Schools as chief compliance officer. Chatterji, a Duke University professor, previously worked as chief economist at the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Biden. Before that, he was a senior economist on President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers. Chatterji will study AI's effects on the economy and job market. Schools comes to OpenAI from Uber, where he was Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. At OpenAI, he will collaborate with the board and internal teams on legal and ethical matters related to the company's AI development.

Ad