OpenAI adds Washington Post content to ChatGPT

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Articles from the Washington Post will now appear in ChatGPT responses under a new content licensing agreement between the two companies. The integration includes coverage of politics, world affairs, business, and technology, with direct source citations provided in answers. "We’re all in on meeting our audiences where they are," said Peter Elkins-Williams, director of global partnerships at The Washington Post. The partnership follows a broader trend of exclusive licensing deals between media outlets and AI companies. Here's my usual caveat: Such arrangements can reduce media diversity, posing risks to democratic discourse and the open Web. Journalism scholar Jeff Jarvis has called these payments to publishers "pure lobbying."

Sources
Washington Post
