AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

AI companies' media deals are "pure lobbying," argues journalism professor Jeff Jarvis

Eirik Solheim via Flickr, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
AI companies' media deals are
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Jeff Jarvis, a prominent US media critic, warns against exclusive AI partnerships between tech companies and major publishers, saying these deals shut out smaller publications and put journalism at risk.

Ad

"That's utter nonsense," Jarvis told German trade magazine "journalist", referring to recent licensing agreements between AI companies and media organizations. He added that tech companies are "simply purchasing the silence of these publishers when it comes to litigation and legislation," describing the practice as "pure lobbying."

Meta recently signed a multi-year agreement with Reuters for its "Meta AI" chatbot. OpenAI has already secured content from News Corp, Vox Media, The Atlantic, TIME, Financial Times, and many others.

Reports suggest that Apple is also pursuing similar agreements with publishers. Meanwhile, Google is allegedly leveraging its dominant position in the search market to pressure publishers into providing content for AI-generated answers without compensation.

Ad
Ad

Small publishers lose out

Jarvis believes this trend will hit smaller outlets the hardest. "These deals are only being struck with big media companies. The majority of media, especially local and independent outlets, will be left out," he said. These smaller publishers will face "a serious problem" without access to AI and visibility in AI applications.

Jarvis concurs with AI companies that using media content to train AI systems should fall under the "fair use" doctrine for copyrighted material. Under this interpretation, he argues that AI training does not violate authors' rights.

"We journalists have always learned from others' work and used facts from others' work, because you can't copyright facts," Jarvis said. This aligns with a recent court ruling in favor of OpenAI against two news publishers.

However, Jarvis noted that directly quoting media content, as Perplexity or OpenAI's new search feature do, could be a different issue altogether.

Journalists must adapt to survive

"We are at the end of the mass media age, and that scares the hell out of the mass media," Jarvis said. He believes that journalists need to radically rethink their strategies to stay relevant in the age of AI.

Recommendation
AI in practice

ChatGPT's new "@GPT" feature paves the way for OpenAI's vision of a universal assistant

"The content business is becoming less significant for journalism because AI can do one thing very well: create endless content non-stop," he warned, cautioning that AI could "utterly destroy the web" by "filling it with junk," making it harder to discover high-quality journalism online.

Instead of merely delivering information, Jarvis suggests that newsrooms should focus on serving specific communities with tailored information and services. Media organizations should explore innovative ways to harness AI for new business opportunities and collaborate with AI companies to create novel business models. One idea is to develop a shared news API that could be provided to AI companies.

Jarvis thinks that local journalism, in particular, could greatly benefit from AI technology, given that many news outlets simply lack the resources to report on every community event or meeting in their coverage area.

Jarvis worried about "AI guys"

Jarvis is especially worried about the worldviews promoted by leading AI entrepreneurs. "I'm not worried about the technology itself. I'm more worried about these AI guys," he said, naming Sam Altman, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Nick Bostrom, Max Tegmark, and William MacAskill.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

He describes them as "doomsday prophets" who believe they are the only ones who can shape humanity's future while insisting on massive financial support. Jarvis considers ideologies like transhumanism, extropianism, and longtermism to be "dangerous."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has made religious comparisons to his work, saying he feels "on the side of the angels" and that OpenAI aims to develop "magic intelligence in the sky."

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • US media critic Jeff Jarvis warns that exclusive partnerships between AI companies and major publishers are squeezing out smaller publications and putting journalism at risk. The tech companies want to buy publishers' silence in legal disputes, Jarvis says.
  • Jarvis argues that training AI with media content should fall under the "fair use" rule. Media should instead find their own ways to use AI and collaborate with AI companies, e.g., through a shared news API.
  • According to Jarvis, to survive in the age of AI, journalists should see themselves as service providers for specific communities instead of just producing content.
Sources
Journalist.de Featured Image: Eirik Solheim via Flickr licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

News readers are open to AI assisting journalists, but not replacing them entirely

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
First-person VR pinball Bounce Arcade launched on Meta Quest VR fitness kills your VR headset: Meta Quest 3 has a sweat problem You can now stream this epic VR concert for free on YouTube MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Newsrooms still looking for the right use cases for generative AI, AP study finds

AI in practice

Microsoft says it wants to help journalists with AI, not replace them

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

AI companies' media deals are "pure lobbying," argues journalism professor Jeff Jarvis

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

US court ruling backs schools' right to penalize students for AI cheating

AI research

Study reveals AI models have hidden capabilities they can't access through normal prompts

AI research

Scaling laws for precision: AI researcher sees "perfect storm" for the end of scale

Google News