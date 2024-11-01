AI in practice
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman feels like he's "on the side of the angels" working on AI models

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made religious references about artificial intelligence at a recent developer event in London, according to Hugging Face engineer Aymeric Roucher. "I don't pray for God to be on my side, I pray to be on God's side," Altman said. "Working on these models definitely feels like being on the side of the angels." This isn't the first time Altman has used spiritual language to describe AI development. In a Financial Times interview last year, he said OpenAI aims to create "magic intelligence in the sky."

Image: Screenshot via X
