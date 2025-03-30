Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

A 2016 quote from Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki calling AI "utterly disgusting" and an "insult to life" has resurfaced on social media, but the statement was specifically about an AI animation demonstration, not today's image-generation technology.

The quote began circulating after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared images generated by GPT-4o in the style of Studio Ghibli, inspiring others to create similar AI-generated artwork. Critics have used Miyazaki's words to condemn these new AI image generators, but it requires its original context to be properly understood.

The statement comes from a 2016 documentary where Miyazaki watched an AI system attempt to simulate human movement. The demonstration showed a figure moving unnaturally and using its head for locomotion - an AI model that was specifically designed to demonstrate creative horror settings.

Miyazaki's emotional response specifically addressed this presentation. He spoke about a disabled friend he talks to every morning, explaining that even a simple handshake was challenging for his friend. Miyazaki said he couldn't find such AI portrayals entertaining when thinking of his friend's situation.

He described the animation as "utterly disgusting" and an "insult to life itself" and stated firmly: "I never want to use this technology in our work." Miyazaki also expressed concern that "humanity is losing confidence in itself."

While Miyazaki's criticism focused on this specific form of AI-generated movement, and his statement about humanity losing confidence suggests broader AI skepticism, the video doesn't support claims of a general rejection of artificial intelligence.

Neither today's image generation technology, which Miyazaki certainly did not have in mind at the time, nor the generation of fan fiction can be directly addressed by this video. It's possible for Miyazaki to oppose AI being used to create new art while being accepting of fans using AI to create fan fiction - these two positions can exist side by side.

The full documentary, "NHK Special: Hayao Miyazaki - The One Who Never Ends," provides complete context for Miyazaki's statements about AI animation.

OpenAI's ethical questions remain

OpenAI's actions remain ethically and probably also legally questionable. The company's justification for allowing Ghibli copies and studio style copies in general, while prohibiting them for individual artists, seems arbitrary - especially since the line between individual artist and studio style is often blurred. There may be legal aspects behind this distinction.

However, it falls to those affected to take a position. So far, neither Miyazaki nor Studio Ghibli have publicly commented on the use of their style by AI image generators. Other affected studios and artists have also remained silent. GPT-4o can transfer countless familiar painting and drawing styles to new images.

This makes it difficult to derive a clear ethical position from the outside. Taking a quote that is almost ten years old out of context may generate interaction on social media, but it won't move the debate forward.

