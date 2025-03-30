AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

Screenshot via Never-Ending-Man - Hayao-Miyazaki
Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A 2016 quote from Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki calling AI "utterly disgusting" and an "insult to life" has resurfaced on social media, but the statement was specifically about an AI animation demonstration, not today's image-generation technology.

Ad

The quote began circulating after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared images generated by GPT-4o in the style of Studio Ghibli, inspiring others to create similar AI-generated artwork. Critics have used Miyazaki's words to condemn these new AI image generators, but it requires its original context to be properly understood.

The statement comes from a 2016 documentary where Miyazaki watched an AI system attempt to simulate human movement. The demonstration showed a figure moving unnaturally and using its head for locomotion - an AI model that was specifically designed to demonstrate creative horror settings.

Miyazaki's emotional response specifically addressed this presentation. He spoke about a disabled friend he talks to every morning, explaining that even a simple handshake was challenging for his friend. Miyazaki said he couldn't find such AI portrayals entertaining when thinking of his friend's situation.

Ad
Ad

He described the animation as "utterly disgusting" and an "insult to life itself" and stated firmly: "I never want to use this technology in our work." Miyazaki also expressed concern that "humanity is losing confidence in itself."

While Miyazaki's criticism focused on this specific form of AI-generated movement, and his statement about humanity losing confidence suggests broader AI skepticism, the video doesn't support claims of a general rejection of artificial intelligence.

Neither today's image generation technology, which Miyazaki certainly did not have in mind at the time, nor the generation of fan fiction can be directly addressed by this video. It's possible for Miyazaki to oppose AI being used to create new art while being accepting of fans using AI to create fan fiction - these two positions can exist side by side.

The full documentary, "NHK Special: Hayao Miyazaki - The One Who Never Ends," provides complete context for Miyazaki's statements about AI animation.

OpenAI's ethical questions remain

OpenAI's actions remain ethically and probably also legally questionable. The company's justification for allowing Ghibli copies and studio style copies in general, while prohibiting them for individual artists, seems arbitrary - especially since the line between individual artist and studio style is often blurred. There may be legal aspects behind this distinction.

Recommendation
AI and society

US court ruling backs schools' right to penalize students for AI cheating

However, it falls to those affected to take a position. So far, neither Miyazaki nor Studio Ghibli have publicly commented on the use of their style by AI image generators. Other affected studios and artists have also remained silent. GPT-4o can transfer countless familiar painting and drawing styles to new images.

This makes it difficult to derive a clear ethical position from the outside. Taking a quote that is almost ten years old out of context may generate interaction on social media, but it won't move the debate forward.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • A widely shared 2016 quote from anime director Hayao Miyazaki criticizing AI as "utterly disgusting" and an "insult to life" is currently circulating in social media, but the original context—his reaction to disturbing AI-generated human movements—is often misunderstood or misrepresented.
  • Users are now employing OpenAI's GPT-4o to generate images that closely mimic the style of Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli; OpenAI allows imitation of the studio's style, but explicitly prohibits the use of individual artists' names, raising unclear ethical and legal issues.
  • Neither Miyazaki nor Studio Ghibli have publicly stated their views on AI-generated work mimicking their visual style; other animation studios and distinctive visual styles are similarly affected.
Sources
Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google adds native image generation to Gemini language models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Virtual Reality study shows promise in cancer pain management Meta Quest: Tactica offers tabletop strategy in mixed reality and we're giving away free keys Meta Quest Charts: Medieval horror RPG makes surprise Top 10 debut MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Krea AI lets users turn images into 3D objects for scene creation

AI in practice

World's first AI-designed shoes look like weird Crocs from the future

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

AI in practice

Nvidia positions GR00T N1 to dominate robotics ecosystem

AI and society

ChatGPT's bizarre child murder claims about Arve Hjalmar Holmen leave some questions unresolved

Google News