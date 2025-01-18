OpenAI CEO Sam Altman now backs Donald Trump after calling him a threat in 2016

Sam Altman's position on Donald Trump has changed dramatically since 2016. The OpenAI CEO, who once called Trump's principles "an unacceptable threat to America" and criticized him as "absuvie [sic], erratic, and prone to fits or rage" on Twitter, is now taking a more conciliatory approach. An OpenAI spokesperson told Axios that Altman is now willing to work with Trump and his administration at a "pivotal moment for AI and American innovation." The change in position comes with action - Altman privately donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund - and at a complicated time for OpenAI, as the company faces a lawsuit from Trump ally Elon Musk. Musk's lawsuit seeks to shut down OpenAI, and he's found an ally in Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently aligned his own company's policies with Trump's values.
