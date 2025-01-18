AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman now backs Donald Trump after calling him a threat in 2016

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Sam Altman's position on Donald Trump has changed dramatically since 2016. The OpenAI CEO, who once called Trump's principles "an unacceptable threat to America" and criticized him as "absuvie [sic], erratic, and prone to fits or rage" on Twitter, is now taking a more conciliatory approach. An OpenAI spokesperson told Axios that Altman is now willing to work with Trump and his administration at a "pivotal moment for AI and American innovation." The change in position comes with action - Altman privately donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund - and at a complicated time for OpenAI, as the company faces a lawsuit from Trump ally Elon Musk. Musk's lawsuit seeks to shut down OpenAI, and he's found an ally in Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently aligned his own company's policies with Trump's values.

Ad
Image: Sam Altman via X
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman feels like he's "on the side of the angels" working on AI models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
No room for VR blockbusters: The Meta Quest charts are full of gorillas, cats and boxers This app for Meta Quest lets you experience VR fitness in a whole new way, and we're giving away free keys XR weekly round-up: Meta sells fewer Quest 3S than expected, PSVR 2 gains momentum, and the first VR hit of 2025 is here MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

OpenAI chief Sam Altman predicts "Intelligence Age" will bring "next leap in prosperity"

AI and society

OpenAI CEO's basic income recipients spend more on food, rent, and helping others

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman now backs Donald Trump after calling him a threat in 2016

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

MatterGen: Microsoft presents AI tools for generating and simulating new materials

AI in practice

Meta's LibGen controversy reveals how desperate AI companies are for quality training data

AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

Google News