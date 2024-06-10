AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI announces new leadership to drive growth

OpenAI (Screenshot)
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Content
OpenAI has appointed Sarah Friar as Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Weil as Chief Product Officer. Friar previously served as CEO of Nextdoor and CFO of Square. She also serves on the boards of Walmart and Consensys. Weil most recently served as president of product and business at Planet Labs. Before that, he co-founded the Libra cryptocurrency at Facebook and served as vice president of product at Instagram and Twitter. In her new role, Friar will help OpenAI maintain its research while meeting the needs of its growing customer base. Weil will lead a product team focused on turning research insights into products and services that help consumers, developers, and businesses. CEO Sam Altman says that both will "enable OpenAI to scale our operations."

Sources
OpenAI
Update

AI research

AI research

AI research

AI research

