Matthias Bastian

OpenAI appoints former NSA director to Board of Directors as cybersecurity expert

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI has appointed retired U.S. Army General Paul M. Nakasone to its board of directors. Nakasone, a cybersecurity expert, will serve on the board's security committee. OpenAI says it aims to use AI systems to improve its resilience to cyber threats and explore the potential for AI to improve cybersecurity in areas such as healthcare, education, and finance. Nakasone brings extensive experience from his military career, where he played a key role in the creation of US Cyber Command and was the longest serving director of both the command and the National Security Agency. The move comes as OpenAI has been under fire for weeks over AI safety issues after its super alignment team left on its own terms and OpenAI then dissolved it. OpenAI is also working with the U.S. military on cybersecurity issues.

