OpenAI CMO responds to "Woke AI" accusations by citing co-founder Brockman's $25 million MAGA donation

OpenAI's head of marketing, Kate Rouch, has reaffirmed that some OpenAI executives support Donald Trump, responding on X to accusations that the company is "Woke AI" with anti-Trump leadership.

The exchange started when MAGA activist Katie Miller criticized OpenAI for hiring Ann O'Leary as Vice President of Global Policy. O'Leary previously served as Chief of Staff to California Governor Gavin Newsom and was a leading policy adviser to Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign. Miller, the wife of top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, labeled the company "Woke AI" and questioned why its senior leaders appeared to be anti-Trump because of this hiring decision.

Rouch pushed back, pointing to her own Republican credentials. She noted that she's a "long time Republican married to a cattle rancher" living in Nevada. She also highlighted that co-founder Greg Brockman and his wife recently donated $25 million to MAGA, arguing that "it is not true that all OAI execs are anti-Trump liberals."

Miller had previously shared an image backing Trump's plans for an invasion of Greenland. The post showed Greenland's outline covered by a US flag with the caption "SOON" and triggered a diplomatic crisis, since Greenland belongs to Denmark and any invasion would constitute an attack on a NATO ally.