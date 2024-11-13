OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman returns after three-month break

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman is back at work after a three-month hiatus. In a message to employees, Brockman said he's working with CEO Sam Altman on a new role that allows him to focus on the company's "significant technical challenges." Brockman was a key supporter of Altman during the CEO's brief ouster last year. His return is good news for OpenAI after several high-profile departures in recent months, including lead researcher Ilya Sutskever, CTO Mira Murati, co-founder John Schulman, and several safety researchers. Brockman's return ends speculation that he might leave the AI company as well.
Ad