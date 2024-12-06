AI and society
OpenAI considers removing clause blocking Microsoft's access to its most advanced AI models

OpenAI considers removing clause blocking Microsoft's access to its most advanced AI models
OpenAI is discussing the removal of a clause in its corporate structure that would block Microsoft's access to its most advanced models once the company achieves Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Several sources familiar with the matter say Microsoft should continue investing in OpenAI and using its technologies even after reaching this milestone, according to the Financial Times. The clause was initially added to prevent the potentially powerful AGI technology from being used for commercial purposes.

The discussions are part of OpenAI's ongoing transformation into a Public Benefit Corporation. As part of this process, the Sam Altman-led company is negotiating new terms with investors, including Microsoft, which has invested more than $13 billion in OpenAI. At a New York Times conference, Altman said the company hadn't expected to become a product company or need such large investments. "If we knew those things, we would have picked a different structure," the CEO said.

Board weighs options

According to the report, the board is still discussing options, with no final decision made. OpenAI board chair Bret Taylor emphasized the company's commitment to advancing its mission. Microsoft declined to comment.

Critics, including Tesla CEO and OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk, say Altman's increasing commercialization betrays the company's original goals. Musk has since founded competitor xAI and filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft. The definition of AGI would likely become a central issue in the legal proceedings.

The non-profit structure is expected to remain and benefit from any new arrangements.

