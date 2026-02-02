OpenAI launches Codex app for macOS to manage multiple AI agents

OpenAI has released the Codex app for macOS, letting developers control multiple AI agents simultaneously and run tasks in parallel. According to OpenAI, it's easier to use than a terminal, making it accessible to more developers. Users can manage agents asynchronously across projects, automate recurring tasks, and connect agents to external tools via "skills." They can also review and correct work without losing context.

The Codex Mac app is available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu accounts. OpenAI is also doubling usage limits for paid plans. The app integrates with the CLI, IDE extension, and cloud through a single account. Free and Go users can try it for a limited time—likely a response to Claude Code's success with knowledge workers and growing demand for agentic systems (see Claude Cowork) that handle more complex tasks than standard chatbots.

