OpenAI launches Structured Outputs and announces DevDay events

OpenAI announced Structured Outputs, a new API feature that ensures AI-generated content conforms to developer-specified JSON schemas. The company is also hosting DevDay events for developers in San Francisco, London and Singapore.

The Structured Outputs feature addresses a common challenge in AI development: generating structured data from unstructured input.

Developers struggle to extract information such as tasks, due dates, and owners, for example, from meeting notes in a consistent format. They often rely on complex prompting techniques and multiple queries to achieve the desired output structure.

Structured Outputs attempts to solve this problem by requiring OpenAI models to follow the exact JSON schemas provided by developers. The company says it has also improved the models' ability to understand complex schemas.

In an evaluation of compliance with complex JSON schemas, OpenAI says that its latest model achieves 100 percent reliability, compared to less than 40 percent for GPT-4-0613.

Structured Outputs is now available for all models that support function calling, including GPT-4, GPT-3.5 and all fine-tunes of these models.

The new feature is now available for all models supporting function calling, including GPT-4, GPT-3.5, and their fine-tuned versions. Documentation is available on OpenAI's website.

OpenAI DevDay events

In addition, OpenAI announced that it will hold its developer conference DevDay in three cities this fall: San Francisco (October 1), London (October 30) and Singapore (November 21).

The events will feature workshops, panel discussions, demos, networking opportunities, and developer spotlights. The program will focus on API advancements, developer tools, and community projects.

Due to limited space, developers must register by August 15. The registration fee is $450, with scholarships available for those who need financial assistance.

