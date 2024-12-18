OpenAI is making ChatGPT more accessible by letting users interact with the AI assistant through phone calls and WhatsApp messages. U.S. users can now call ChatGPT for free at 1-800-242-8478, with a monthly limit of 15 minutes of conversation time. The phone service works with any device, including landlines and basic mobile phones, eliminating the need for a smartphone or internet connection to access ChatGPT. For users worldwide, OpenAI has added WhatsApp support, allowing anyone to chat with ChatGPT by saving the service's number as a contact. Currently, the WhatsApp integration only supports text messages, though OpenAI plans to add authentication features that will enable advanced capabilities like image recognition. The company says it developed these new features during an internal hackathon and implemented them in just a few weeks.
OpenAI makes ChatGPT available through traditional phone calls and WhatsApp
