AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank announce five more Stargate Centers

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank are adding five new data centers to their Stargate AI infrastructure project in Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, the Midwest, and Milam County. This will bring the platform's planned capacity to nearly 7 gigawatts, with total investment exceeding $400 billion. The companies aim for 10 gigawatts of AI infrastructure by the end of 2025. Oracle is supplying Nvidia systems for the build-out, and SoftBank is involved through its energy subsidiary SB Energy. The new locations were chosen from over 300 proposals across 30 states and are expected to generate more than 25,000 direct jobs. More US sites are in the pipeline. OpenAI has also announced a partnership with Nvidia for up to $100 billion in additional computing power.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Bloomberg: OpenAI, Nvidia plan multibillion-dollar investment in UK AI infrastructure

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank announce five more Stargate Centers

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

OpenAI outperforms humans and Google at the world's top collegiate programming contest

AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

AI and society

Leading AI chatbots are now twice as likely to spread false information as last year, study finds

Google News