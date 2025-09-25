OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank announce five more Stargate Centers

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank are adding five new data centers to their Stargate AI infrastructure project in Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, the Midwest, and Milam County. This will bring the platform's planned capacity to nearly 7 gigawatts, with total investment exceeding $400 billion. The companies aim for 10 gigawatts of AI infrastructure by the end of 2025. Oracle is supplying Nvidia systems for the build-out, and SoftBank is involved through its energy subsidiary SB Energy. The new locations were chosen from over 300 proposals across 30 states and are expected to generate more than 25,000 direct jobs. More US sites are in the pipeline. OpenAI has also announced a partnership with Nvidia for up to $100 billion in additional computing power.

Ad