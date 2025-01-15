AI and society
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI partners with Axios in latest media deal

Midjourney prompted via ChatGPT
OpenAI partners with Axios in latest media deal
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

OpenAI has struck a new content licensing agreement with Axios, offering the news outlet funding to expand into four additional U.S. cities in exchange for access to its content for ChatGPT. The deal also gives Axios access to OpenAI's technology.

Ad

Here's my usual disclaimer: While these partnerships might benefit the selected media companies, they're creating an environment where news organizations might abandon their own platforms to chase AI partnerships instead, pushing them into an even deeper dependence on tech companies.

The setup also puts smaller, independent publishers in a tough spot. If they're not picked as OpenAI's "preferred" partners, they're left with two unappealing choices: either fade into obscurity in the emerging AI-driven landscape or give away their content for free, with just a slim chance of staying relevant. Over time, this could seriously limit the variety of voices in the media.

What's more concerning is that OpenAI has positioned itself as a judge of quality journalism through its Preferred Publisher Program, but hasn't explained how it chooses which publishers make the cut. The company says it now has around 20 similar agreements, giving it access to content from more than 160 news outlets.

Ad
Ad

Journalism professor Jeff Jarvis is blunt in his assessment, calling OpenAI's payments essentially hush money and "pure lobbying" to prevent more copyright lawsuits.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
OpenAI
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Canadian media companies sue OpenAI over copyright claims

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Like RUST in virtual reality: GRIM goes into early access on Meta Quest and Steam The fledgling VR MMORPG Ilysia receives its biggest update yet Meta drops the price for Quest 3S for a limited time - $50 off and Batman VR for free MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

New York Times and News Corp take legal action against LLM search engine Perplexity

AI in practice

OpenAI and Hearst sign content partnership

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI partners with Axios in latest media deal

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Meta's LibGen controversy reveals how desperate AI companies are for quality training data

AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

Google News