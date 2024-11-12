AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI reportedly plans to release full version of its o1 "reasoning" model this year

OpenAI is preparing to launch the full version of its "o1" model later this year, according to a report from The Information citing a source close to the product. The timing aligns with OpenAI's earlier statements about releasing "great technology" in 2024, though the company has specified that it won't be GPT-5 (possibly codenamed "Orion"). Some users briefly gained early access to o1 when it was accidentally made available for a few hours before OpenAI restricted access again. Those users reported that the model can process approximately 200,000 tokens and handle image inputs. OpenAI describes o1 as its "most capable model, great for tasks that require creativity and advanced reasoning." Currently, only mini and preview versions of o1 are available to users.

