AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

OpenAI's full o1 model reportedly handles images and 200K tokens

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Several users on X reported brief access to OpenAI's full o1 model through the URL "chatgpt.com/?model=o1" before the company blocked access. According to these reports, the model can process approximately 200,000 tokens and analyze images. OpenAI describes o1 as its "most capable model, great for tasks that require creativity and advanced reasoning." Currently, only mini and preview versions of o1 are publicly available. While OpenAI hasn't announced a release date for the final version, it will likely launch later this year, unlike GPT-5.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Tibor Blaho via X Legit via X Jimmy Apples via X
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet can now analyze PDFs and images inside them

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest v71 update brings a host of new features and improvements Meta Quest 3S: Lenses are the weak point Fancy a free thrill in virtual reality? We're giving away 3 scary VR games for Meta Quest MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Python becomes most-used programming language on GitHub amid AI surge

AI in practice
Update

ChatGPT app with advanced voice mode now available for Windows and MacOS

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

OpenAI's full o1 model reportedly handles images and 200K tokens

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

Google News