OpenAI's full o1 model reportedly handles images and 200K tokens

Several users on X reported brief access to OpenAI's full o1 model through the URL "chatgpt.com/?model=o1" before the company blocked access. According to these reports, the model can process approximately 200,000 tokens and analyze images. OpenAI describes o1 as its "most capable model, great for tasks that require creativity and advanced reasoning." Currently, only mini and preview versions of o1 are publicly available. While OpenAI hasn't announced a release date for the final version, it will likely launch later this year, unlike GPT-5.
