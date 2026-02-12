OpenAI reportedly uses a "special version" of ChatGPT to hunt down internal leakers by scanning Slack and email

OpenAI uses a "special version" of ChatGPT to track down internal information leaks. That's according to a report from The Information, citing a person familiar with the matter. When a news article about internal operations surfaces, OpenAI's security team feeds the text into this custom ChatGPT version, which has access to internal documents as well as employees' Slack and email messages.

The system then suggests possible sources of the leak by identifying files or communication channels that contain the published information and showing who had access to them. It's unclear whether OpenAI has actually caught anyone using this method.

What exactly makes this version special isn't known, but there's a clue: OpenAI engineers recently presented the architecture of an internal AI agent that could serve this purpose. It's designed to let employees run complex data analysis using natural language and has access to institutional knowledge stored in Slack messages, Google Docs, and more.

