OpenAI updates ChatGPT with new feature and new GPT-4o model

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
OpenAI has rolled out an updated version of GPT-4o in ChatGPT, extending its knowledge base through June 2024. The refresh aims to provide more current and contextual responses across topics. The model's visual capabilities have also gotten an upgrade. It can now better understand spatial relationships in images and make stronger connections between diagrams, graphics, and text. This enhancement should lead to better results when handling visual tasks. Testing shows the updated model performs better on several fronts, including math, science, programming challenges, and general language understanding, according to OpenAI. Users might also notice it's more likely to mirror their emoji usage during conversations. OpenAI has also added a "Use more intelligence" button to the chat interface, prompting the model to take extra time processing before responding. While these changes are available in ChatGPT, the updated model hasn't yet appeared in the API documentation.

