OpenAI's former head of super AI alignment Jan Leike joins Anthropic

AI safety researcher Jan Leike, who recently left OpenAI over safety concerns, is joining Anthropic. When Leike left OpenAI, he made serious allegations against the company, saying its safety culture and processes fell short of its "shiny products." His move to Anthropic has two notable points: First, Anthropic is probably OpenAI's strongest competitor outside of Google. Second, the AI company grew out of an OpenAI breakaway group that objected to the more commercial focus after Microsoft got involved in 2019. Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei was head of safety at OpenAI before launching Anthropic in 2021, while his sister Daniela Amodei, also a co-founder, led safety and policy at OpenAI from May to December 2020.

Share Recommend our article Share