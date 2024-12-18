Perplexity acquires Carbon to expand external data connections

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

AI answer company Perplexity has acquired Carbon, a startup specializing in connectors that link external data sources to LLMs. The acquisition aims to let Perplexity users directly connect services like Notion and Google Docs to their AI search interface. As part of the deal, Carbon's entire team will join Perplexity to accelerate the development of these integration features. The acquisition highlights a growing pattern in the AI industry, where major platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity are converging to offer similar solutions: chat interfaces that combine Internet access with connections to users' personal data sources. Beyond the big players, there are a myriad of B2B AI solutions doing similar things.