AI answer company Perplexity has acquired Carbon, a startup specializing in connectors that link external data sources to LLMs. The acquisition aims to let Perplexity users directly connect services like Notion and Google Docs to their AI search interface. As part of the deal, Carbon's entire team will join Perplexity to accelerate the development of these integration features. The acquisition highlights a growing pattern in the AI industry, where major platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity are converging to offer similar solutions: chat interfaces that combine Internet access with connections to users' personal data sources. Beyond the big players, there are a myriad of B2B AI solutions doing similar things.
Perplexity acquires Carbon to expand external data connections
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
Perplexity partners with global publishers as AI's use of news content faces legal pressure
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Wall Town Wonders: Magical Christmas surprises await you Holoride finds new investor for expansion in Asia This VR classic can easily compete with Beat Saber: Open door No. 18 in the MIXED Advent Calendar MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.