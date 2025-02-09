Pika Labs launches new "Pikadditions" video inpainting feature

Pika Labs' new "Pikadditions" tool allows users to seamlessly insert objects into existing videos. The process is simple: upload a video and an image, and the system places the object from the image into the video, trying to make it look as natural as possible. Users can create playful scenarios such as placing animals in washing machines or adding objects to videos of people opening refrigerators. While these may sound like simple effects, they represent a practical step forward in AI video editing. Pika Labs has recently focused on developing these easy-to-use AI video effects lately, rather than perfecting the ability to create entire videos from scratch. Their approach to "video inpainting" - while still a work in progress - can produce compelling results when the conditions are right.

