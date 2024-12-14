AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Pika Labs releases AI video generator 2.0 with new features

Pika Labs
Pika Labs releases AI video generator 2.0 with new features
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Pika Labs has released version 2.0 of its AI video generator with a major new feature that allows users to add their own images to AI-generated videos. The company calls this feature "Scene Ingredients."

Ad

The tool works by letting users build scenes from different visual pieces. You can upload pictures of people, objects, clothing, or environments, and the AI figures out what each image is meant to be and combines them into a working scene.

For example, if you upload a photo of someone and a picture of a cat, then type "a person petting a cat," the AI understands what you want and creates an animated video of that interaction.

Interface screenshot: Two image previews labeled "SELFIE" and "CAT" next to text description of generated scene.
Pika Labs 2.0's new "Scene Ingredients" feature enables users to incorporate their own images as elements for AI-generated videos. |Image: Pika Labs

The system lets you mix and match different elements - you can throw in pictures of people, objects, clothes, or backgrounds, then add text to tell the AI what you want them to do. Users are already getting creative with it: some have taken figures from historical paintings and dropped them into modern scenes, while others have created dance videos by combining different visual elements.

Ad
Ad
Tweet with AI-generated image: Two people in cinema seats, one in modern clothes, other in historical costume with blue turban.
A creative demonstration of the template function: The famous painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" is transported into a modern movie theater. This feature enables seamless integration of historical artworks into contemporary scenarios. | Image: via Justine Moore

Pika Labs takes aim at OpenAI's Sora with wider availability

Pika Labs announced that its upgraded video generator, which also features improved visual quality and better prompt following, will be available to all users, including those in the European Union.

This approach differs from OpenAI's strategy with Sora - while a basic version is available to all ChatGPT users, the full-featured version remains limited to Pro subscribers who pay $200 per month. One key restriction is that only Pro users can upload and animate images containing people. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that Sora won't be available in the EU for now due to regulatory requirements.

Video: Pika Labs

Stanford students Demi Guo and Chenlin Meng founded Pika Labs, building a team that includes AI researchers who previously worked at Google, Meta, and Uber. The startup has raised $80 million and is currently valued at $470 million.

The company had already released a generative audio model for sound effects and pre-made video effects before this update. Users can try the new version 2.0 on pika.art or through the company's Discord server.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • AI video startup Pika Labs has released version 2.0 of its video generator, introducing a new "Scene Ingredients" feature that allows users to incorporate their own images of people, objects, clothing, and environments into AI-generated videos.
  • The model automatically identifies the role of the uploaded images and integrates them into a cohesive scene based on text instructions, enabling users to create unique scenarios such as historical figures from paintings in modern settings or dance scenes composed of various elements.
  • Founded by former AI researchers from Google, Meta, and Uber, Pika Labs has secured $80 million in funding and is valued at $470 million. The company promises improved prompt following, enhanced visual quality, and availability in Europe for its latest 2.0 video generator.
Sources
Pika Labs
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Pika Labs releases Video Model 1.5 with new AI effects

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest: Beat Saber reclaims the crown and a new VR blockbuster cracks the top 5 of the VR games charts Competition for Meta: These smart glasses with AI assistant cost just 200 dollars - if you hurry XR weekly round-up: Google and Samsung show Android XR and a new VR headset, and a VR blockbuster delights MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

AI video generator Pika Labs raises 80 million US dollars

AI in practice

Pika Labs AI video generator now includes sound effects and lip-sync voices

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Pika Labs releases AI video generator 2.0 with new features

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Google launches Gemini 2.0, focusing on AI agents and multimodal capabilities

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Sora video generator for ChatGPT subscribers

AI in practice

OpenAI launches o1 and ChatGPT Pro for $200 per month

Google News