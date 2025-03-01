AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Pika releases video model 2.2 with improved resolution and longer clips

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Pika Labs has launched version 2.2 of its video generation model. The new model can now create videos up to ten seconds long at 1080p resolution, introducing a new feature called "picaframes" that handles key frame transitions across the entire video length. According to Pika, the new version offers enhanced transformation capabilities and more creative flexibility compared to previous releases. The model is now available through pika.art. Technical specifications and specific use cases haven't been disclosed yet.

