Pika introduces its Video Model 1.5 and "Pika Effects". Users can now apply effects such as crush, squeeze or cake-ify to images. According to Pika, the new version of the model also offers more realistic movements. And we can finally prove it: Our editor Max is really sweet on the inside.

Video: Pika Labs

