Jonathan Kemper

Pinokio 5.0 turns local machines into personal AI clouds

Cocktail Peanut
Pinokio 5.0 turns local machines into personal AI clouds
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Pinokio 5.0 wants to make running open-source AI models on your own hardware as easy as using a web app.

Developer "cocktail peanut" positions the free tool as a local alternative to cloud platforms like Vercel. Instead of deploying apps to a remote server, they run directly on your Windows, macOS, or Linux machine, with Pinokio handling the complex technical setup in the background.

"Pinokio is a new kind of cloud platform—a cloud platform that runs on your laptop—built for a future where localhost is the main platform, decentralized through various tech innovations we're witnessing today," the developer says.

Automated system management

Pinokio 5.0 automates the system administration that usually bogs down local installations. The software automatically installs necessary package managers and libraries—like Conda, Git, Node.js, Python, and UV—and dynamically pulls in missing components. A unified interface combines the frontend and backend, giving users a single view of the entire application.

A new Dev Mode introduces built-in terminals, allowing users to launch command-line apps with a single click rather than juggling multiple separate windows.

Scripting with AI agents

The standout feature in version 5.0 is AI-assisted script generation. Users can click "Create," describe what they want to install or launch, and let an AI agent handle the actual programming. The agent can operate through IDEs like Cursor, VSCode, or Windsurf, or directly via the command line.

Pinokio supports various AI CLIs, including Claude Code, Codex CLI, Gemini CLI, and Qwen Code. The resulting launchers work across operating systems and are shareable between users. There is also an "Ask AI" tool for troubleshooting: typing a command like "fix" prompts the agent to analyze error logs and attempt an automatic repair.

Split-screen "Cells"

The "Cells" feature splits the Pinokio window into independent panes, making it easier to multitask. Users can view backend logs alongside a running app, or have an AI agent edit code during execution with live reload. It also supports running multiple web apps simultaneously or comparing different versions of the same project.

Screenshot von Pinokio 5.0 mit geteiltem Fenster: Links Terminal mit Server-Logs und Systemausgaben, rechts eine laufende Todo-Anwendung mit Eingabefeld und Aufgabenliste.
A split-screen layout shows backend logs on the left and a running to-do app on the right. | Image: Pinokio

Integrated version management allows for quick switching between releases. If an update breaks an open-source project, users can instantly roll back to a previous working version.

Local networking and auto-start

The "LAN Wide Web" (LWW) feature connects devices on a local network running Pinokio. A Mac user can access a Windows-hosted application just by visiting its URL. If the app isn't currently running, Pinokio automatically launches it when the domain is accessed.

A Localhost Search Engine lists every server running on the machine—including external tools like Docker containers, Ollama, LM Studio, or LlamaBarn. Pinokio automatically assigns HTTPS domains using the "https://appname.localhost" format.

Online identities for local apps

Version 5.0 integrates login support for Hugging Face, GitHub, and X. Local applications can use these credentials to access protected resources, such as gated Hugging Face models or private GitHub repositories. Users can also publish content directly to these platforms from their local apps.

Pinokio 5.0 is available for free at pinokio.co for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

As experimental AI models become more common, cocktail peanut's platform has become a staple of the open-source community. Version 5.0 lowers the barrier to entry for running local-first alternatives to Big Tech services. The catch is that users still need the hardware to back it up, and the demand for high-end GPUs keeps that price of entry high.

