The open-source library LiteLLM, a widely used proxy for AI language model APIs, has been compromised with malware through PyPI. Security researcher Callum McMahon of Futuresearch found that versions 1.82.7 and 1.82.8 were tampered with on March 24, 2026, with no matching release in the official GitHub repository.

The malware steals SSH keys, cloud credentials, database passwords, and Kubernetes configurations, encrypts them, and exfiltrates them to a third-party server. It also spreads across Kubernetes clusters and installs permanent backdoors. The attack surfaced when the package crashed inside the code editor Cursor. McMahon says the LiteLLM author is "very likely fully compromised." Anyone affected should rotate all credentials immediately. More details are on GitHub.

Nvidia AI Director Jim Fan calls the incident "pure nightmare fuel." He warns that AI agents could be manipulated through infected files: every text file in context becomes an attack vector, and a compromised agent could impersonate the user across all accounts. Instead of relying on sprawling dependency chains, Fan recommends building lean, custom solutions. He also predicts a new industry for "de-vibing" - "the boring old, audited Software 1.0 that watches over the rebellious adolescents of Software 3.0," as he puts it.

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