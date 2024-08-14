AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

Purdue's UniT gives robots a more human-like sense of touch

Xu, Uppuluri et al.
Purdue's UniT gives robots a more human-like sense of touch
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A team from Purdue University has introduced a new technique called UniT that allows robots to process tactile information more efficiently and transfer it to various tasks.

Ad

Scientists at Purdue University have developed a method that enables robots to process tactile information more effectively. The technique, dubbed UniT (Unified Tactile Representation), uses a specialized machine learning approach to create a versatile representation from simple tactile data.

The goal is to provide robots with a sense of touch similar to how humans use it to interact with objects, in addition to visual information. What's unique about UniT is that the tactile representation can be trained with data from just one simple object. In the experiments, the researchers used a hex key or a small ball for this purpose.

Video: Xu, Uppuluri et al.

Ad
Ad

To capture the tactile data, a GelSight sensor was used. It consists of an elastic gel with embedded markers that deform upon touch. A camera captures these deformations. These images show how the object is pressed or moved, providing information about its shape, position, and the forces acting on it.

The researchers then use a VQVAE to store the information from the tactile images in a compact form. This allows the robot to learn efficiently and apply the skills to various tasks.

UniT significantly improves robot performance

Experiments showed that the representation learned with UniT could be well transferred to unknown objects. For example, it was possible to reconstruct the contact geometry and force distribution when touching various objects, even though the system was only trained with a simple object.

UniT also enables the robot to handle different tasks without additional training, such as recognizing the position of a USB connector or precisely grasping objects. UniT shows better results than previous methods that rely only on visual information or treat the sense of touch like an additional camera.

Video: Xu, Uppuluri et al.

Recommendation
AI research

AI models might need to scale down to scale up again

The researchers demonstrated the effectiveness of UniT through several robotic tasks. In 3D pose estimation of a USB connector, the method significantly outperformed other approaches. UniT-based control also proved superior in more exotic manipulation tasks such as hanging chicken legs or grasping fragile chips.

Video: Xu, Uppuluri et al.

Video: Xu, Uppuluri et al.

The researchers see potential for further developments. In the future, the method could be extended to soft objects or complemented with physical models.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

More information and the code are available on GitHub.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Researchers at Purdue University have developed UniT, a technique for more efficiently processing tactile information for robots. UniT uses machine learning to create rich representations from simple tactile data.
  • A GelSight sensor with elastic gel and embedded markers is used for data acquisition. A camera records deformations upon contact. A VQVAE stores the information compactly, allowing efficient learning and transfer to different tasks.
  • In experiments, UniT showed better results than previous methods in tasks such as 3D pose estimation of a USB plug or gripping fragile objects. The researchers see potential for further development, for example with soft objects or the integration of physical models.
Sources
Arxiv
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI leads $60M investment in Opal to develop AI-powered webcams for creative applications

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest: New VR games coming in August 2024 Gracia brings Gaussian Splats to Quest 3 and is now officially available in the Quest Store Don't miss it: The VR Games Showcase takes place tomorrow, featuring many new VR games MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Oxford researchers unveil MedSAM-2, an AI that could change how doctors analyze medical images

AI research

Study reveals major weaknesses in AI's ability to understand diagrams and abstract visuals

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Purdue's UniT gives robots a more human-like sense of touch

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Automated research: The AI Scientist generates papers for 15 dollars each

AI and society

Chipmakers prepare for the angstrom age with successful tests of next-gen lithography machines

AI in practice

Is OpenAI's brain drain a sign of AI winter or just bad management?

Google News