AI research
Jonathan Kemper

Researchers design more compact and interpretable image tokenization method

Wen et al.
Researchers design more compact and interpretable image tokenization method
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

A team of researchers from Hong Kong and the UK has introduced a new method for converting images into digital representations—also known as tokens—using a hierarchical structure designed to capture essential visual information more compactly and accurately.

Ad

Unlike conventional approaches that distribute image information evenly across all tokens, this method arranges tokens hierarchically. The earliest tokens encode high-level visual features, such as broad shapes and structural elements, while subsequent tokens add increasingly fine-grained details until the full image is represented.

Diagram: Architecture for image reconstruction using a causal vision transformer as an encoder and a discrete interpretation transformer as a decoder, which use RGB image data and text as inputs.
The tokenization method prioritizes semantic content, with initial tokens encoding the most meaningful visual information. | Image: Wen et al.

This strategy draws on the core idea behind principal component analysis, a statistical technique in which data is broken down into components that explain variance in descending order. The researchers applied a similar principle to image tokenization, resulting in a representation that is both compact and interpretable.

Comparison matrix: Step-by-step image reconstruction of three scenes (still life, cityscape, pasture) with increasing token counts from 1 to 256.
Unlike traditional approaches, this system produces coherent outputs with minimal tokens, gradually refining from basic forms using one token to detailed reconstructions with 256 tokens. | Image: Wen et al.

One key innovation is the separation of semantic content from low-level image details. In previous methods, these types of information were often entangled, making it difficult to interpret the learned representations. The new method addresses this by using a diffusion-based decoder that reconstructs the image gradually, starting from coarse shapes and progressing to fine textures. This allows the tokens to focus on semantically meaningful information while treating detailed textures separately.

Ad
Ad

Approach improves reconstruction quality

According to the researchers, this hierarchical method improves image reconstruction quality—the similarity between the original image and its tokenized version—by nearly 10 percent compared to previous state-of-the-art techniques.

It also achieves comparable results using significantly fewer tokens. In downstream tasks like image classification, the method outperformed earlier approaches that rely on conventional tokenization.

Series of images with frequency spectra: Increasingly detailed reconstructions of the same image with corresponding frequency power plots to illustrate the semantic-spectral coupling.
As token count increases from left to right, image reconstruction becomes more detailed—though the new method achieves higher quality with fewer tokens. | Image: Wen et al.

The researchers note that the hierarchical structure mirrors how the human brain processes visual input—from coarse outlines to increasingly detailed features. According to the study, this alignment with perceptual mechanisms may open new directions for developing AI systems for image analysis and generation that are more in tune with human visual cognition.

Improving interpretability and efficiency in AI systems

The new method could help make AI systems easier to understand. By separating semantic content from visual detail, the learned representations become more interpretable, which may make it simpler to explain how the system arrives at its decisions. At the same time, the compact structure allows for faster processing and reduced storage requirements.

The researchers call the approach an important step towards image processing that is more closely aligned with human perception, but they also see room for improvement. Future work will focus on refining the technique and applying it to a wider range of tasks.

Recommendation
AI research

Tencent researchers unleash an army of AI-generated personas for data generation

Tokenization remains a core component in both image and language models. New strategies for digitally encoding text segments are also emerging, and some researchers believe these could lead to more advanced language models in the future.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Researchers from Hong Kong and the UK have developed a new method that converts images into hierarchically arranged tokens. The first tokens capture the most important visual features, while subsequent tokens gradually add finer details.
  • The method improves the reconstruction quality of images by almost ten percent compared to previous methods and requires significantly fewer tokens. A diffusion-based decoder separates semantic information from pure image details.
  • The approach is based on human perception, which also moves from coarse structures to details. This makes AI systems more comprehensible and efficient in image analysis and generation, while the tokens can be stored more compactly.
Sources
Arxiv
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.
Profile
AI research

Snap's new SnapGen AI can create high-res images in seconds on your phone

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta announces fresh looks and smarter AI features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Meta backs new studio from Arkane Austin’s former VR lead VR shooter Ghosts of Tabor announces secure storage feature: Keep loot safe even after defeat MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Researchers design more compact and interpretable image tokenization method

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

The next leap in AI depends on agents that learn by doing, not just by reading what humans wrote

AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-4.1: New model family to improve agents, long contexts and coding

AI research

Meta Neuroscientist King: "Some of the concepts like reasoning may need to be re-evaluated"

Google News