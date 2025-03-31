AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Runway releases Gen-4 video model with focus on consistency

RunwayML
Runway releases Gen-4 video model with focus on consistency
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Runway has released Gen-4, its latest AI model for video generation. The company says the system addresses one of the biggest challenges in AI video generation: maintaining consistent characters and objects throughout scenes.

Ad

According to Runway, Gen-4 creates more dynamic videos with realistic movements while keeping motifs, objects and styles consistent across frames. "Gen-4 sets a new standard for video generation and is a marked improvement over Gen-3 Alpha," Runway states.

New approach to character consistency

The key technical advance is Gen-4's ability to maintain consistent characters using just one reference image across different lighting, locations and treatments. It combines visual references with text instructions to preserve styles throughout videos.

According to Runway, Gen-4 also represents "a significant milestone in the ability of visual generative models to simulate real world physics." The system allows users to place any object or subject in different locations while maintaining consistency.

Ad
Ad

Runway created several demo films to showcase these capabilities. "New York is a Zoo" demonstrates character consistency by placing the same animals into different New York scenes, combining animal reference images with city photographs.

"The Herd" shows a chase scene through a nighttime cow field, with Gen-4 maintaining consistent character appearances using only a few reference images.

"The Retrieval," showing explorers searching for a mysterious flower, was created with Gen-4 in under a week.

The Gen-4 image-to-video model is available to paying subscribers and Enterprise customers. Reference functions will be added in a future update. Additional examples are available on RunwayML's website.

RunwayML has established itself as a major player in AI video technology, with a valuation of around $4 billion, reported annualized revenue of $80 million in December 2024, and projected annualized revenue of $300 million in 2025. It's the strongest Western competitor to OpenAI's Sora.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI launches Sora video generator for ChatGPT subscribers

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Runway has launched Gen-4, the latest iteration of its AI models, which can generate videos featuring realistic movements and maintain consistency in objects and styles throughout the video.
  • Users now can combine their own text prompts with visual reference images to create videos that follow a coherent narrative and maintain a consistent visual style.
  • The Gen-4 model is currently available for paying customers and businesses, with plans to introduce additional features in the near future.
Sources
RunwayML
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Runway adds new image model "Frames" to its AI video toolset

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
System Shock 2 VR no longer in development, but there's still hope 12 new VR games to look forward to in April 2025 Using Meta Quest 3 as a 3D scanner - is it possible? MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Video AI startup RunwayML adds AI-powered video expansion tool for new aspect ratios

AI in practice

RunwayML's Act-One model turns smartphone videos into lifelike facial animations

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Runway releases Gen-4 video model with focus on consistency

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki's viral AI criticism lacks crucial context

AI in practice

Nvidia positions GR00T N1 to dominate robotics ecosystem

AI and society

ChatGPT's bizarre child murder claims about Arve Hjalmar Holmen leave some questions unresolved

Google News