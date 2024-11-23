AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Video AI startup RunwayML adds AI-powered video expansion tool for new aspect ratios

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Video AI startup RunwayML has introduced a new "Expand Video" feature. It allows users to change video aspect ratios by generating additional content around the original footage using text prompts. The system aims to maintain visual consistency while adding new areas to the frame. The company says users can create camera movements like crash zooms and pull-back shots by combining multiple video expansions. This allows static footage to be transformed into sequences with cinematic camera motion. RunwayML plans to roll out Expand Video gradually for Gen-3 Alpha Turbo users. The company's Runway Academy provides tutorials on using the new feature.

Video: RunwayML

