AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

RX1 is an open-source humanoid robot that you can build yourself for less than $1,000

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

RX1 is a humanoid open-source robot that can be built for under $1,000. RX1, the first project from Red Rabbit Robotics, is a human-sized two-armed robot that can grip and place objects. It can be controlled remotely via a connection to a computer using machine learning or a VR headset. The project uses 3D-printed and commercially available components. With the RX1 Humanoid Servo, plans for the first component are now available on GitHub. More build plans, software, and instructions will be released in the coming weeks.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Redrabbitrobotics
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Digit robots to be commercially deployed in GXO warehouses under industry-first RaaS model

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
The team behind Resident Evil 4 VR isn't done with VR yet An arcade classic makes a mixed reality comeback on Quest "Does it Stack?" is coming to Quest with local multiplayer this fall MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI is reportedly rebuilding its robotics division

AI research

RoboCasa is the AI-powered training ground for your future household robot

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

RX1 is an open-source humanoid robot that you can build yourself for less than $1,000

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

French AI lab Kyutai unveils conversational AI assistant Moshi, plans open-source release

AI research

Tencent researchers unleash an army of AI-generated personas for data generation

AI research

Meta's new AI can create 3D objects from text in under a minute

Google News