RX1 is an open-source humanoid robot that you can build yourself for less than $1,000

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

RX1 is a humanoid open-source robot that can be built for under $1,000. RX1, the first project from Red Rabbit Robotics, is a human-sized two-armed robot that can grip and place objects. It can be controlled remotely via a connection to a computer using machine learning or a VR headset. The project uses 3D-printed and commercially available components. With the RX1 Humanoid Servo, plans for the first component are now available on GitHub. More build plans, software, and instructions will be released in the coming weeks.