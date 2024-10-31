SAG-AFTRA and AI startup Ethovox strike deal to protect actors' voices in synthetic media

Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.

Content Summary

SAG-AFTRA and AI company Ethovox have signed an agreement that sets rules for protecting actors' voices in AI voice models. The deal aims to create a framework for using AI responsibly in entertainment.

Under the agreement, actors will receive upfront payments for voice recordings and ongoing revenue shares from the AI voice models. The deal requires explicit consent from performers before their voices can be used, and data usage is limited to specific approved purposes, according to the press release.

Avoiding the "Wild West of AI misuse"

Ethovox commits to safeguarding actors' rights by ensuring their individual voices remain unidentifiable in the final AI models. The company also pledges to prioritize diversity and inclusion in its development process.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator, stressed the importance of formal protections: "What will safeguard voice actors’ livelihoods in the A.I. age is more contractual protection, not less," he said in a statement. "Without informed consent and fair compensation, this new era will become a ‘Wild West’ of A.I. misuse and exploitation."

Ethovox CEO Cissy Jones, who has worked as a voice actor herself, said AI implementation must remain optional for artists. She noted that's why the company sought input from the acting community from the start.

Building on recent compromises

This agreement follows several other successful negotiations protecting performers' AI rights. The union recently secured deals with 80 video game companies that include safeguards against unauthorized voice and image use.

SAG-AFTRA also reached terms with major record labels requiring consent and payment for digital voice replications. Following last year's four-month strike, the union secured similar protections from film studios, ensuring digital replicas require approval and receive compensation equal to original performances.

