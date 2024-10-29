AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

Stability AI releases Stable Diffusion 3.5 Medium with lower VRAM requirements

Stability AI
Stability AI releases Stable Diffusion 3.5 Medium with lower VRAM requirements
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
Update
  • SD 3.5 Medium release added

Update from 29 October 2024:

As previously announced, Stability AI has today released the new 'Stable Diffusion 3.5 Medium' model. The model is available on HuggingFace and is said to have a slightly adapted architecture compared to the larger 'Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large' and 'Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large Turbo' variants.

Use of the model is free for research, non-commercial and commercial use by organizations or individuals with annual revenues of less than $1 million.

A demo is also available at HuggingFace.

Original article from 22 October 2024.

Stability AI has announced the release of Stable Diffusion 3.5, a new generation of image generation models. The launch includes several model variants for different user groups.

Two models are immediately available: Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large and Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large Turbo. A third variant, Stable Diffusion 3.5 Medium, is set to release on October 29. These models can run on consumer hardware and are free to use for most applications under the Stability AI Community License.

The Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large model has 8 billion parameters and is designed for a resolution of 1 megapixel. Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large Turbo is a faster version that generates images in just 4 steps.

The upcoming Stable Diffusion 3.5 Medium model, with 2.5 billion parameters, is intended to run on consumer hardware and generate images with a resolution of 0.25 to 2 megapixels.

AI research

Google Deepmind's new AI agent plays games using only natural language

Stable Diffusion should be competitive again

Stability AI claims that Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large leads the market in prompt adherence and can compete with larger models in terms of image quality. Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large Turbo aims to offer fast inference times with competitive image quality and prompt adherence. Most recently, the company disappointed its community with Stable Diffusion 3 Medium. The community increasingly turned to new models such as FLUX.

surreale Wüstenlandschaft, fröhliche Kaffeetasse und fantasievolle Astronautin mit Blumen.
Image: Stability AI
Collage: Porträts diverser Menschen
Image: Stability AI

The new models are released under Stability AI's Community License, which allows free use for non-commercial purposes and commercial use for companies with annual revenue under $1 million.

Model weights are available on Hugging Face for self-hosting. Additionally, there are partnerships with platforms such as the Stability AI API, Replicate, ComfyUI, and DeepInfra.

Summary
  • Stability AI has released Stable Diffusion 3.5, a new generation of image generation models with several variants for different user groups. These models can run on consumer hardware.
  • Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large, which has 8 billion parameters and is designed for 1 megapixel resolution, and Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large Turbo, a faster version. A third model, Stable Diffusion 3.5 Medium with 2.5 billion parameters, is also available.
  • The models are published under the Stability AI Community License, which allows free use for non-commercial purposes and commercial use for companies with annual revenue under $1 million. The model weights are available on Hugging Face, and there are partnerships with platforms such as the Stability AI API, Replicate, ComfyUI, and DeepInfra.
Stability AI
AI research

ROCKET-1 mines diamonds in Minecraft by seeing and tracking objects in real time

