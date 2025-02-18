AI in practice
Update
Matthias Bastian

Sutskever's Safe Superintelligence reportedly raises funds at $30 billion valuation

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Update
  • Updated with new funding round details and valuation

Update February 18, 2025:

According to Bloomberg, Safe Superintelligence (SSI) is close to completing another funding round of more than $1 billion that would value the company at over $30 billion. Venture capital firm Greenoaks Capital Partners alone plans to invest $500 million in the round.

The $30 billion valuation would represent a sixfold increase in the company's value since its initial funding round in September - notably without any revenue and against the backdrop of industry leader OpenAI reporting billions in losses.

Original article from February 7, 2025:

Former OpenAI scientist Sutskever's superintelligence startup could hit $20B valuation

Safe Superintelligence (SSI), an AI startup led by OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, is discussing a new funding round that could value the company at $20 billion - four times its previous valuation from September, despite having no revenue yet.

The enormous valuation suggests investors are betting on SSI's potential to develop transformative AI technology. Unlike other AI companies, SSI focuses solely on developing "safe superintelligence" without first creating commercial products like ChatGPT. The company remains in pure research mode until it achieves its ultimate goal of ASI.

A different path forward

This "ASI" focus likely influenced Sutskever's decision to leave his position as senior scientist at OpenAI in May 2024. His vision apparently didn't align with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's increasingly commercial direction.

The funding discussions are still in early stages, Reuters reports, and terms may change. Investors' strong interest stems largely from Sutskever's extensive AI research background.

At the NeurIPS AI conference in December, Sutskever discussed what he calls "peak data" - the idea that available AI training data is limited while computing power continues to grow. He compared training data to fossil fuels, suggesting it will eventually run out.

Sutskever sees several potential solutions: AI agents capable of independent thinking and reasoning, synthetic data generation, and increased computing power during inference. Other major AI labs, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Deepseek, are exploring similar approaches.

In November, Sutskever said the AI sector has entered a new "age of discovery," and while scaling remains important, he emphasized the need to "scale the right thing."

Summary
  • Safe Superintelligence (SSI), an AI startup co-founded by former OpenAI researcher Ilya Sutskever, is reportedly in discussions for a funding round that would quadruple its valuation to $20 billion, despite the company having no revenue.
  • SSI is taking a different approach compared to other AI companies by focusing solely on developing "safe superintelligence" without pursuing commercial products as a stepping stone.
  • To address the looming "peak data" problem, Sutskever believes that AI agents capable of independent thinking and reasoning, synthetic data generation, and increased computation during inference could be potential new scaling horizons.
Sources
Reuters
