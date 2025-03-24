AI and society
Matthias Bastian

The Atlantic's new tool lets you check if your work was used to train AI models

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

The Atlantic has developed a search tool that lets users check if their work appears in LibGen, a massive archive of pirated books, scientific papers, and articles that was reportedly used to train language models. According to court documents, Meta used the LibGen dataset to train its Llama models. OpenAI told Gizmodo that LibGen content is not included in the current versions of ChatGPT or in OpenAI's API. Other AI companies have not yet commented on whether they used LibGen data in their training. Microsoft recently began offering book licensing deals to publishers.

Ad
Image: The Atlantic
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
The Atlantic
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

ChatGPT's bizarre child murder claims about Arve Hjalmar Holmen leave some questions unresolved

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Bigscreen Beyond 2 is off to a strong start First hints at what the Quest v76 update might bring Half-Life: Alyx turns five and is as cheap as ever on Steam MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

New bipartisan bill threatens to sunset key internet platform protection law

AI and society

Study: Open source and nearly 3,000 developers are the digital foundation of the global economy

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

The Atlantic's new tool lets you check if your work was used to train AI models

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

ChatGPT's bizarre child murder claims about Arve Hjalmar Holmen leave some questions unresolved

AI and society

OpenAI and Anthropic raise alarm over China's Deepseek in warnings to US government

AI in practice

Google's new AI mode for search might turn the Web into a World Wide Wasteland

Google News