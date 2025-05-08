Trump administration aims to scrap Biden-era AI chip export rules

AI in practice
The Trump administration is moving to overturn the Biden administration's AI chip export restrictions, according to a spokesperson for the US Department of Commerce. Biden's rules, which were set to take effect on May 15, would have split the world into three different zones for AI chip exports, capping shipments to most countries. Trump officials say the current system is "overly complex, overly bureaucratic," and want to replace it with "a much simpler rule that unleashes American innovation and ensures American AI dominance." One idea on the table is a global licensing system based on intergovernmental agreements, but there is no set timeline for new regulations yet. Since taking office, the Trump administration has already rolled back several other Biden-era AI policies.

