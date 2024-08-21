TU Darmstadt and Aleph Alpha establish joint lab for safe and transparent AI

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

German Aleph Alpha Research and TU Darmstadt establish joint laboratory "Lab 1141". Aleph Alpha Research is the research arm of the Heidelberg-based AI company Aleph Alpha. The goal is to further develop explainability, safety, and transparency for real-world applications of generative AI. The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial development. The lab will also create new PhD positions at TU Darmstadt, funded by Aleph Alpha research grants. Joint symposia and internships are also planned. "Lab 1141" is also part of the IPAI ecosystem and is expected to enhance Aleph Alpha's product portfolio. TU Darmstadt already cooperates with the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence.