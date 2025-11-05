AI and society
Matthias Bastian

UK judge rules that AI image generator Stable Diffusion is not an "infringing copy"

Stability AI
UK judge rules that AI image generator Stable Diffusion is not an
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

The High Court in London has thrown out Getty Images' main copyright case against Stability AI, marking a key moment for generative AI companies. The case focused on whether building an AI model from copyrighted images counts as copyright infringement.

Ad

Getty Images accused Stability AI of "scraping" millions of its photos to train Stable Diffusion, calling it an "existential threat" to the creative industry. But Getty ended up dropping its main claims, including those about how the model was trained and the images it generates.

According to court documents, there was no evidence that model training happened in the UK. That narrowed the case to questions of secondary copyright and trademark infringement, which the court has now decided.

AI models aren't considered infringing copies

The central issue was whether Stable Diffusion itself counts as an "infringing copy" because of the way it was trained. Getty argued that Stable Diffusion was an "infringing copy" because "the making of its model weights would have constituted infringement of the Copyright Works had it been carried out in the UK."

Ad
Ad

Judge Joanna Smith disagreed. Her ruling says that an AI model like Stable Diffusion, which "does not store or reproduce any Copyright Works (and has never done so)," isn't an "infringing copy" under the UK Copyright, Designs and Patents Act (CDPA). Even though the law can cover intangible objects as "articles," Getty's argument didn't hold up.

Judge Joanna Smith concluded that an AI model like Stable Diffusion, which doesn't store or reproduce copyrighted works, isn't an "infringing copy" under UK copyright law. | Image: The Decoder

Trademark issues limited to older versions

Getty saw a small win on trademark infringement. The court found that some older versions of Stable Diffusion could create watermarks similar to Getty Images' or iStock's trademarks in certain cases.

But the judge made clear that this was limited to specific image examples, and it was "it is impossible to know how many (or even on what scale) watermarks* have been generated in real life that would fall into a similar category" that matched this pattern. The court also dismissed Getty's claims for reputational harm and said there was no basis for additional damages.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Court documents
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

AI data centers could soon consume as much electricity as one-third of all U.S. households

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Microsoft to invest $7.9 billion in AI infrastructure and talent across the UAE by 2029

AI and society

Trump advisers block plan to ease Nvidia chip exports to China ahead of Xi meeting

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

UK judge rules that AI image generator Stable Diffusion is not an "infringing copy"

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society
Comment

OpenAI and Microsoft call AGI pointless, then make it the linchpin of billion-dollar deals

AI in practice

Google leans on token metrics, not revenue, adding to bubble talk about AI growth

AI and society

OpenAI restructures under new foundation, Microsoft takes 27 percent stake

Google News