Universal Music Group and Meta want to combat "unauthorized AI-generated content"

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.

Universal Music Group and Meta have announced a multi-year agreement to expand creative and commercial opportunities for UMG artists and UMPG songwriters on Meta's platforms. Among other things, the companies will work together to combat "unauthorized AI-generated content that could affect artists and songwriters." In 2023, UMG had the first successful AI song "Heart on my Sleeve" blocked on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music because it was created with AI versions of the voices of Drake and the Weeknd. The agreement covers all of Meta's platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads and, for the first time, WhatsApp. The goal is to ensure fair compensation for artists and create new monetization opportunities, such as short videos. Financial terms were not disclosed.