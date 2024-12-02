AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
US cuts off China's access to chip manufacturing equipment in bid to limit AI capabilities
Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
summary Summary

The US Department of Commerce announced its most extensive restrictions on semiconductor exports to China on Monday, aiming to limit China's ability to produce AI chips domestically.

The new regulations block access to 24 types of chip manufacturing equipment and three software programs. “They're the strongest controls ever enacted by the US to degrade the PRC’s ability to make the most advanced chips that they're using in their military modernization,” US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters.

A major change affects the "Foreign Direct Product Rule" (FDP): The previous 25 percent threshold for US components in foreign chip production facilities will no longer apply. Going forward, all systems containing US technology will fall under export restrictions, regardless of the percentage.

Experts expect serious consequences

According to semiconductor publication Semianalysis, removing this threshold could severely impact Chinese chip factories. US authorities could immediately halt the expansion of Chinese production capacity. Existing facilities could face major restrictions or become inoperable within six months.

The Commerce Department added 140 Chinese companies to its sanctions list, including tool manufacturers, chip factories, and investment firms. These companies now need special licenses to obtain US software or products.

The US is also addressing existing workarounds. Chinese manufacturer SMIC had previously bypassed sanctions using a "wafer bridge" between its sanctioned high-end production and a non-sanctioned legacy facility. The new regulations include "red flag" guidelines to help companies spot such attempts.

China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the US was "overstretching the concept of national security" and disrupting the international economic order.

The US Department of Commerce also recently ordered Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC to stop providing advanced chips to Chinese customers.

Summary
  • The US Department of Commerce has imposed the toughest ever export controls on semiconductor technology to China. The new rules, which ban access to 24 types of chip-making equipment and three software programs, are designed to severely limit China's ability to produce cutting-edge chips.
  • A key change is the removal of the previous 25 percent threshold for US components in foreign chip factories. In the future, all factories will be subject to export restrictions if they contain US technology, regardless of the percentage. Experts expect the consequences for Chinese chipmakers to be severe.
  • The Commerce Department has also added 140 Chinese companies to its sanctions list and closed loopholes previously used to evade sanctions. China has criticized the measures as disrupting the international economic order, while the US has also ordered Taiwanese manufacturers such as TSMC to stop supplying Chinese customers.
AI and society

