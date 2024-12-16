According to Reuters, the United States is preparing new export regulations for AI chips that would position companies like Google and Microsoft as global gatekeepers for access to this technology outside the US. The companies would need to meet strict requirements, including reporting key information to the US government and blocking Chinese access to AI chips. In exchange, they could offer AI capabilities in the cloud abroad without requiring a license. Other companies would compete for licenses to obtain a limited number of high-end chips from Nvidia and AMD in each country. The rules would exempt 19 allied countries and Taiwan from these caps, while countries under nuclear embargoes like Russia and China would remain blocked. The regulations might face resistance from some countries. Industry representatives worry that the Biden administration is rushing to implement these complex rules without input from the sector.
US plans new export rules for AI chips, giving key role to companies like Google and Microsoft
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Sources
Nearly one in four US workers use generative AI on a weekly basis, often without clear rules
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses get three new AI features Maestro brings the magic of Harry Potter to virtual reality on Meta Quest One of the best VR co-op games just got its most requested feature MIXED-NEWS.com
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.