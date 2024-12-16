AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

US plans new export rules for AI chips, giving key role to companies like Google and Microsoft

Max is managing editor at THE DECODER. As a trained philosopher, he deals with consciousness, AI, and the question of whether machines can really think or just pretend to.
According to Reuters, the United States is preparing new export regulations for AI chips that would position companies like Google and Microsoft as global gatekeepers for access to this technology outside the US. The companies would need to meet strict requirements, including reporting key information to the US government and blocking Chinese access to AI chips. In exchange, they could offer AI capabilities in the cloud abroad without requiring a license. Other companies would compete for licenses to obtain a limited number of high-end chips from Nvidia and AMD in each country. The rules would exempt 19 allied countries and Taiwan from these caps, while countries under nuclear embargoes like Russia and China would remain blocked. The regulations might face resistance from some countries. Industry representatives worry that the Biden administration is rushing to implement these complex rules without input from the sector.

