Matthias Bastian

Want to understand ChatGPT? Watch Andrej Karpathy's explanation of how LLMs work

Screenshot via YouTube
Want to understand ChatGPT? Watch Andrej Karpathy's explanation of how LLMs work
If you want to understand AI, there's one video you need to watch this week. Andrej Karpathy, formerly of OpenAI and Tesla, has released what might be the clearest explanation yet of how Large Language Models actually work. The video breaks down the entire training process of these AI systems and provides mental models for understanding their "psychology" - essentially, how they process and respond to information. Karpathy, who recently co-founded the AI education company Eureka Labs, also includes practical tips for getting the most out of these tools in real-world applications. What makes this explanation special is how Karpathy brings technical depth without sacrificing clarity.

Andrej Karpathy via YouTube
