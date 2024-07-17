AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Former Tesla AI chief aims to transform education with new "AI-native" school

??? prompted by Eureka Labs
Former Tesla AI chief aims to transform education with new
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Andrej Karpathy, ex-head of AI at Tesla and renowned AI expert, is founding a startup aimed at transforming education through AI. Eureka Labs plans to build an "AI-native" school.

Ad

Eureka Labs wants to create an "AI-native" learning experience for all subjects. Karpathy uses physics as an example: "Imagine working through very high quality course materials together with Feynman, who is there to guide you every step of the way."

Karpathy believes that recent advances in generative AI have brought this learning experience within reach. Teachers will still design course materials, but they will be supported and scaled by an AI learning assistant optimized to guide students. This teacher-AI partnership could deliver entire curricula on a shared platform.

"If we are successful, it will be easy for anyone to learn anything, expanding education in both reach (a large number of people learning something) and extent (any one person learning a large amount of subjects, beyond what may be possible today unassisted)," Karpathy writes.

Ad
Ad

Eureka Labs' first product will be an AI course called LLM101n. This undergraduate-level course will guide students through training their own AI, similar to the AI Learning Assistant. The course material will be available online, with plans for digital and physical learning groups.

Karpathy says founding Eureka Labs fulfills his long-standing passion for AI and education, which had previously been a "side hustle" to his day job. After leaving Tesla, Karpathy returned to OpenAI, where he had previously worked in 2016. He left OpenAI again in February 2024 to pursue personal projects.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Andrej Karpathy, former head of AI at Tesla, is launching a startup called Eureka Labs with the goal of creating an "AI-native" learning experience for everyone, regardless of subject matter.
  • Experts who teach with passion, patience, and fluency in all languages are rare, Karpathy says. But thanks to advances in generative AI, Karpathy believes a personalized learning experience with AI assistants is within reach.
  • As its first product, Eureka Labs is planning an AI learning course called LLM101n, which will guide students through training their own AI. The course material will be available online and supplemented by digital and physical learning groups.
Sources
Website Github
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

AI addiction: Stressed students more likely to rely on ChatGPT, new study finds

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR air combat simulation Aces of Thunder is also coming to PC VR The Audio Strap for Bigscreen Beyond is shipping soon Haptic vests from bHaptics now also compatible with Playstation VR 2 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

SimClass uses GPT-4 to emulate teachers and classmates for better online learning

AI in practice

Google unveils LearnLM, bringing generative AI to the classroom

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Former Tesla AI chief aims to transform education with new "AI-native" school

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Distilling multi-step "System 2" reasoning into AI language models fails at Chain of Thought

AI in practice

Court ruling suggests AI systems may be in the clear as long as they don't make exact copies

AI research

French AI lab Kyutai unveils conversational AI assistant Moshi, plans open-source release

Google News