World's first AI-designed shoes look like weird Crocs from the future

World's first AI-designed shoes look like weird Crocs from the future
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
A startup called Syntilay is making what they claim is the world's first commercially available AI-designed footwear.

The futuristic slides, which look like an even weirder version of Crocs, are 3D printed individually for each customer and retail for $150. Customers scan their feet with their phone's camera, and manufacturing partner Zellerfeld uses that data to 3D print a customized pair. The shoes come in five colors: blue, black, red, beige, and orange.

Twenty-five-year-old entrepreneur Ben Weiss is leading the project, with guidance from Reebok co-founder Joe Foster, who helped build Reebok into a $4 billion company before his departure in 1991.

The design process itself was a multi-stage collaboration between AI and humans. The team started by generating concept images through Midjourney to nail down the basic shape and aesthetic.

Designer Kedar Benjamin then created sketches based on these AI concepts, which were transformed into 3D models using Vizcom AI. Finally, generative AI was used to develop the distinctive patterns and textures that define the look of the shoe.

Beige sandals in a sculpted design made of foamed material with a textured surface and open toe, photographed from two perspectives.
AI says: "The minimalist sandals in "Desert Sand" color combine futuristic design with comfort. The structured foam upper provides optimal support and ventilation through its ergonomic shape." | Image: via Syntilay

The Business Plan

Current production is limited to a few thousand pairs, but Syntilay has bigger plans. They're eyeing the U.S. footwear market, which hit $85.8 billion in sales in 2022 and is projected to reach $104 billion by 2028.

Their next move is opening up their platform to brands and content creators, allowing them to design and sell their own AI-created footwear. While influencers already move plenty of clothing and accessories, shoes have remained a tough market to crack - something Syntilay hopes to change.

Foster, speaking from his 89 years of industry experience, sees both promise and limitations in the technology. "The advantage is that it speeds up development. You can produce a product within days, and if it's wrong, you can get a new sample," he notes.

The trade-off is that Mass production isn't economically viable yet - at least not at the scale traditional shoe manufacturers operate. "But you can get a product on the market, and you can make sure that the product does its job."

  • Startup Syntilay has unveiled the first commercially available shoes designed primarily with AI tools such as Midjourney, Vizcom AI, and generative AI.
  • The project is led by 25-year-old entrepreneur Ben Weiss, with Reebok co-founder Joe Foster serving as an advisor. Foster acknowledges the benefits of faster development and adaptability offered by 3D printing, but admits that producing large quantities economically remains a challenge.
  • Currently, Syntilay's production is limited to a few thousand pairs. The company is looking to expand its business model by allowing brands and content creators to sell their own AI-designed shoes under their own names.
World's first AI-designed shoes look like weird Crocs from the future

