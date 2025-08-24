AI in practice
xAI has released Grok 2 as an open model with its weights now available for download

xAI has released Grok 2 as an open model, including the weights. Elon Musk announced on X that Grok 2.5, xAI's top model for 2024, is now open source. The weights for Grok 2 are available on Hugging Face. Musk also said Grok 3 will be released as open source in about six months.

Grok 2 is available under the xAI Community License. Usage is free for research and non-commercial projects, while commercial use must follow xAI's guidelines. The license prohibits using Grok 2 to develop or train other large AI models. If you redistribute the model, you have to credit the source and include "Powered by xAI."

