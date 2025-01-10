AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

xAI launches Grok chatbot app for iPhone

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, has just released its Grok chatbot as a free iOS app for US users. The app gives people access to xAI's latest language model, Grok 2, and lets them ask questions, create images, and analyze photos they upload. To keep its answers current, Grok pulls information from Twitter and the web. For now, the app is limited to iPhone users in the US. Musk had previously announced that Grok 3 would arrive by the end of 2024, calling it the "the world's most powerful AI by every metric by December," but it hasn't been released. If the rumor mill is right, Grok 3 is currently being tested and could be released in the coming weeks.

Ad
Image: xAI via App Store
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Elon Musk's Grok AI on X is now faster and cites legacy media as sources

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta Quest 3: New trailer whets appetite for unofficial Quake 4 port The formative PC VR game Boneworks is coming officially to Meta Quest 3 VR hit Synth Riders once again sends you into the colorful world of the 80s MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

xAI's Aurora image model becomes official, built from scratch

AI and society

Elon Musk's xAI massively expands the world's largest AI supercomputer

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

xAI launches Grok chatbot app for iPhone

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

The great AI scaling debate continues into 2025

AI research

Deepseek's $5.6M Chinese LLM wonder shakes up the AI elite

AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

Google News