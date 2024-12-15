AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Elon Musk's Grok AI on X is now faster and cites legacy media as sources

xAI
Elon Musk's Grok AI on X is now faster and cites legacy media as sources
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

xAI has announced an upgrade to its Grok AI chatbot, with the new version promising improved performance that the company says will rival Sonnet 3.5 in prompt following capabilities.

Ad

The upgraded model is available for free to all users of the X platform, with premium subscribers receiving higher usage limits and additional features. xAI reports that Grok-2 is three times faster than its predecessor, while offering improved accuracy and expanded language support.

The new Grok 2 follows instructions almost as well as Sonnet 3.5, according to xAI. | Image: xAI

Grok now cites legacy media

Grok-2 now incorporates information from both X posts and external sites, particularly news sources, to provide more up-to-date and detailed responses. The system includes source citations with its answers.

Grok now cites external sources, including legacy media. | Image: Screenshot by THE DECODER

xAI has not disclosed whether it has payment arrangements with publishers for the use of their content. AI search competitors such as OpenAI and Perplexity do have such arrangements.

Ad
Ad

The update also introduces a new Grok button feature designed to provide additional context to ongoing discussions, including the ability to explain images within conversations.

Image: via xAI

xAI has made the new grok-2-1212 and grok-2-vision-1212 models available through its API. The company also announced Aurora, a new image model designed from the ground up, which will be available through the API in the coming weeks.

Elon Musk has previously announced plans for Grok 3, saying this summer that the next iteration would be the most powerful AI model by "every metric" when it launches in 2024.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
xAI
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

xAI's Aurora image model becomes official, built from scratch

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What Motion Sickness is and how you can prevent it Meta Quest 3S Review: An entry-level VR headset that doesn't always make things easy for beginners Like Lemmings in Virtual Reality: This cute VR puzzle game is coming to Meta Quest and PSVR 2 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Elon Musk's xAI massively expands the world's largest AI supercomputer

AI in practice

xAI reportedly plans to launch ChatGPT competitor in December

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Elon Musk's Grok AI on X is now faster and cites legacy media as sources

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Google launches Gemini 2.0, focusing on AI agents and multimodal capabilities

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Sora video generator for ChatGPT subscribers

AI in practice

OpenAI launches o1 and ChatGPT Pro for $200 per month

Google News