Matthias Bastian

xAI adds real-time vision, multilingual audio and real-time search to Grok

xAI has rolled out three new features for its Grok voice assistant: Grok Vision, multilingual audio output, and real-time search in voice mode. According to the company, all three features are now available to iOS users. Android users with a SuperGrok subscription also get access to multilingual audio and real-time search. Grok Vision allows the assistant to provide live commentary on whatever appears on the smartphone screen. Google and OpenAI have been offering similar features for some time, using language models to interpret on-screen content in real time. The update is part of a broader push by xAI—Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence start-up—to compete with companies like Google and OpenAI. xAI recently introduced a new reasoning model called Grok 3 mini.

Sources
Ebby Amir via X
